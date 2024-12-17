Sleeper’s Bell – Bored

Today, Sleeper’s Bell present their new single, “Bored,” from their forthcoming debut album, Clover, out February 7th on Angel Tapes / Fire Talk.

“Bored” marks the final Sleeper’s Bell single of 2024.

Beginning with January’s “Corner” — a b-side from the tape reissue of 2021’s “tender” (Chicago Reader) Umarell EP — the duo released Clover standouts “Road Song” and “Over.” The latter two singles presented Teppema’s longstanding vision for Sleeper’s Bell, assembling Chicago’s finest to spit-shine her dive bar wisdom into polished folk-rock.

“Bored” combines the hushed delicacy of early Sleeper’s Bell tracks with crystalline layers of pedal steel, piano flourishes, and swells of saxophone. “I wish I had dressed well, or tried hard in high school,” Teppema lilts, “or gave myself willingly to some kind of cause, cuz’ I’m stuck in the mud and I miss you.” Penned nearly 8 years ago, the current version of “Bored” is imbued with wistful urgency, as a 26-year old Teppema unveils her teenage musings. “I am so afraid of time’s careless passing,” she confesses, “and I’m bored.”

