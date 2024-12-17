Today, alternative artist Kim Dracula and Harajuku-core trailblazers HANABIE. announced their 2025 co-headline tour across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date run kicks off on Wednesday, March 5 in Montreal, QC at MTELUS, with additional stops in Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Orlando, Nashville, Austin, Anaheim, Portland and more before wrapping up on Saturday, April 12 in Sacramento, CA at Ace of Spades. Special guest Kaonashi will join as support on all dates and Crystal Lake will join on select shows.

The co-headline tour comes on the heels of successful headline tours from both artists that took place earlier this year.

On December 4th, HANABIE. released their EP Bucchigiri Tokyo and official music video for their latest track “Ito Okashi My Type.”

The band has previously dropped “OTAKU Lovely Densetsu” and their most recent banger, “Metamorphose!”, which together have amassed nearly 3 million views on YouTube and over 2.8 million streams on Spotify alone.

2024 saw Kim Dracula join the concept album for Lin Manuel Miranda & Eisa Davis’ new musical, Warriors. The album is part musical tribute/part audio play and is adapted from 1979 cult-favorite film ‘The Warriors.’ Kim Dracula plays Luther, a villain, and appears alongside Nas, Busta Rhymes, Ms. Lauryn Hill and more. More music is on the way from Kim Dracula in 2025!

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, December 17. Artist presales will begin Tuesday, December 17 at 12pm ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 20 at 10am local at livenation.com.

KIM DRACULA AND HANABIE. 2025 TOUR DATES:

Wed Mar 05 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS *+

Thu Mar 06 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *+

Sat Mar 08 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis Presented By Affinity Plus *+

Tue Mar 11 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago *+

Wed Mar 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre *+

Thu Mar 14 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live *+

Fri Mar 15 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place *+

Sat Mar 16 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *+

Sun Mar 17 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring *+

Tues Mar 19 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa *+^

Thu Mar 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *+

Sat Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando *+

Sun Mar 23 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre *+

Tue Mar 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *+

Wed Mar 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *+

Sat Mar 29 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas *+

Sun Mar 30 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin *+

Wed Apr 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot *+

Thu Apr 03 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall *+

Sat Apr 05 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim *+

Sun Apr 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *+

Wed Apr 09 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *

Thu Apr 10 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *

Sat Apr 12 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades *

*With Kaonashi

+With Crystal Lake

^Non-Live Nation Date

