The Weather Station – Body Moves

The Weather Station releases “Body Moves,” the latest single off the forthcoming album, Humanhood, out January 17th via Fat Possum.

While many singer songwriters are usually presumed to be diarists, it’s never been that simple for The Weather Station, the project of Tamara Lindeman. Her lyrics use first person, but they don’t end there; rather they tend to branch out into philosophical question marks, existential knots; entangled threads of memory and allegory. On “Body Moves,” she sings “you thought you knew what it was you loved / then again – look at this mess / your body fooled you / your body moved you – yes.” Throughout Humanhood, the body is a constant, acting as a betrayer, or maybe a teacher.



On the creation of “Body Moves” Lindeman says: “This song was the hardest song, we recorded it, changed everything, recorded it again, changed everything, recorded it again. It had to be tender and bruised and painful; like falling into a dream but also into reality. This was yet another song I rejected when I wrote it because I wasn’t sure how to stand behind it. But then again, the song was simply presenting something that is real and that happens; the body fools you, the body moves you, sometimes in directions seemingly self destructive or painful or visceral. Bodies are biological and so is their language; chemical, pain, impulse, shut down, wake up. What matters is the interpretation, the response, whether or not you’re able to hear the signal at all.”

Co-directed by Lindeman and Philipe Léonard, the song’s video depicts what Lindeman calls “the two hemispheres of the mind.” She explains, “One side is taking charge; moving with intention. The other side is sort of drifting in and out of dreams and is more abstract. At the centre is the actual self; in a state of confusion, being pulled by these two separate parts. At times, all three selves coordinate and move together. At other times, they don’t. The song describes being misled by the body; a part of you pulling in a different direction than the other. The choreography reflects that; limbs moving with a mind of their own.”

The Weather Station Tour Dates

Sun. Jan. 19 – Bristol, UK @ RT Bristol – Q&A & record store performance

Mon. Jan. 20 – Liverpool, UK @ RT Liverpool – record store performance

Tue. Jan. 21 – Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Leeds – record store performance

Wed. Jan. 22 – Nottingham, UK @ RT Nottingham – record store performance

Thu. Jan. 23 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East – record store performance

Wed. Feb. 26 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Thu. Feb. 27 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studie 2

Fri. Feb. 28 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

Sun. Mar. 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

Mon. Mar. 3 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique / Museum

Tue. Mar. 4 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

Thu. Mar. 6 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

Fri. Mar. 7 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sat. Mar. 8 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Mon. Mar. 10 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

Tue. Mar. 11 – Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

Wed. Mar. 12 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

Thu. Mar. 13 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

Thu. Mar. 27 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

Fri. Mar. 28 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Sat. Mar. 29 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

Sun. Mar. 30 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

Tue. Apr. 1 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Wed. Apr. 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fri. Apr. 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sat. Apr. 5 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

Sun. Apr. 6 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

Mon. Apr. 7 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Tue. Apr. 8 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Thu. Apr. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Fri. Apr. 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Sat. Apr. 12 – Iowa City, IA @ Hancher

Sun. Apr. 13 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe – Back Room

Thu. May 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Sat. May 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Mon. May 12 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Tue. May 13 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Thu. May 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Fri. May 16 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

Sat. May 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Thu. June 5 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre

Fri. June 6 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple – The Concert Hall

#theweatherstation