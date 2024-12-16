The Weather Station – Body Moves
The Weather Station releases “Body Moves,” the latest single off the forthcoming album, Humanhood, out January 17th via Fat Possum.
While many singer songwriters are usually presumed to be diarists, it’s never been that simple for The Weather Station, the project of Tamara Lindeman. Her lyrics use first person, but they don’t end there; rather they tend to branch out into philosophical question marks, existential knots; entangled threads of memory and allegory. On “Body Moves,” she sings “you thought you knew what it was you loved / then again – look at this mess / your body fooled you / your body moved you – yes.” Throughout Humanhood, the body is a constant, acting as a betrayer, or maybe a teacher.
On the creation of “Body Moves” Lindeman says: “This song was the hardest song, we recorded it, changed everything, recorded it again, changed everything, recorded it again. It had to be tender and bruised and painful; like falling into a dream but also into reality. This was yet another song I rejected when I wrote it because I wasn’t sure how to stand behind it. But then again, the song was simply presenting something that is real and that happens; the body fools you, the body moves you, sometimes in directions seemingly self destructive or painful or visceral. Bodies are biological and so is their language; chemical, pain, impulse, shut down, wake up. What matters is the interpretation, the response, whether or not you’re able to hear the signal at all.”
Co-directed by Lindeman and Philipe Léonard, the song’s video depicts what Lindeman calls “the two hemispheres of the mind.” She explains, “One side is taking charge; moving with intention. The other side is sort of drifting in and out of dreams and is more abstract. At the centre is the actual self; in a state of confusion, being pulled by these two separate parts. At times, all three selves coordinate and move together. At other times, they don’t. The song describes being misled by the body; a part of you pulling in a different direction than the other. The choreography reflects that; limbs moving with a mind of their own.”
The Weather Station Tour Dates
Sun. Jan. 19 – Bristol, UK @ RT Bristol – Q&A & record store performance
Mon. Jan. 20 – Liverpool, UK @ RT Liverpool – record store performance
Tue. Jan. 21 – Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Leeds – record store performance
Wed. Jan. 22 – Nottingham, UK @ RT Nottingham – record store performance
Thu. Jan. 23 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East – record store performance
Wed. Feb. 26 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
Thu. Feb. 27 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studie 2
Fri. Feb. 28 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green
Sun. Mar. 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin
Mon. Mar. 3 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique / Museum
Tue. Mar. 4 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
Thu. Mar. 6 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK
Fri. Mar. 7 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sat. Mar. 8 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Mon. Mar. 10 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
Tue. Mar. 11 – Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
Wed. Mar. 12 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
Thu. Mar. 13 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
Thu. Mar. 27 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
Fri. Mar. 28 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
Sat. Mar. 29 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
Sun. Mar. 30 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall
Tue. Apr. 1 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Wed. Apr. 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Fri. Apr. 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Sat. Apr. 5 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
Sun. Apr. 6 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
Mon. Apr. 7 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Tue. Apr. 8 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Thu. Apr. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Fri. Apr. 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Sat. Apr. 12 – Iowa City, IA @ Hancher
Sun. Apr. 13 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe – Back Room
Thu. May 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Sat. May 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Mon. May 12 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Tue. May 13 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Thu. May 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
Fri. May 16 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
Sat. May 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Thu. June 5 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre
Fri. June 6 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple – The Concert Hall
