Say Lou Lou – Dust

The critically acclaimed duo SAY LOU LOU – composed of twins Elektra and Miranda Kilbey – unveil their brand new album DUST via Cosmos Music. Dust is the band’s first full-length record in 6 years, the second half of Dust Pt. 1, an EP released in April of this year. The songs chronicle a deeply layered journey through the stages of a relationship, from the euphoric beginning to the bitter end and the lingering aftermath.

Featuring ten songs, Dust intricately explores the complexities of love, longing, and self-reflection. This album not only marks Say Lou Lou’s return after six years but also sets a new gold standard in intricate indie pop, combining their signature dreamy aesthetics with velvety, vulnerable vocals for a truly unforgettable experience.

The duo reflect, “Dust consists of 10 songs about the dynamic of a relationship, from the beginning to bitter end, and the aftermath. In Dust Pt.1 we met a woman who is a disappointed, bitter and unfulfilled girlfriend who wants more, a girl who dreams she was living in another world where love is more dangerous and exciting and the ex who is nostalgic and longing for resolution and friendship.

For the final 5 songs, we are continuing the exploration but are choosing a slightly more humble and self-reflective persona, and a little bit of humour, too. Production wise, the thread that ties the record together is the acoustic guitar, and mixing acoustic and organic elements with the electronic, kind of like an ode to the UK noughties pop productions but without the higher tempos and a more suggestive and sincere Sea Change-mood.”

The lead single from the album, the lush guitar-driven opener “Blue Ruin.” “‘Blue Ruin’ is a scene from a movie in the form of a song – quite literally narrating a woman’s difficult but necessary decision to admit to her partner that she’s fallen for someone new and wants to leave. She is stuck in a small car with her ex and she feels trapped, not only by his negative reaction to her betrayal, but also by her own guilt.”

