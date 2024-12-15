Oracle Sisters – Divinations

Paris-based three-piece Oracle Sisters – Julia Johansen, Chris Willatt & Lewis Lazar – have announced the February 14 release of their sophomore album Divinations via Wizard Artists, the band’s own imprint.

At its core, Divinations channels mysticism and timeless storytelling as the band draws on diverse influences, from the surrealist poetry of Baudelaire and Rimbaud to the introspective philosophies of Carl Jung. Musically, echoes of Talking Heads, Air, and Leonard Cohen resonate throughout the 11 tracks. Today the band also share new single “Riverside” which exemplifies Oracle Sister’s love of melody and arrangement.

The band notes, “‘Riverside’ is a respite, a song to wrap yourself in and to look back on the year. It’s about turning rust to gold. We hope it inspires you to go on long walks and to get lost in the wilderness.”

In support of Divinations, the band will embark on their biggest UK & European tour to date, stopping by at London’s KOKO on April 2nd, as well as La Cigale in their current residence of Paris.

Oracle Sisters Live Dates 2025

3/8 – Le 106 – Rouen, FR

3/13 – L’Épicerie Moderne – Lyon, FR

3/14– Le Rockstore – Montpellier, FR

3/15 – El Pumarejo – Barcelona, ES

3/18 – Ubu – Rennes, FR

3/19 – La Cigale – Paris, FR

3/21– La Vapeur – Dijon, FR

3/22 – Rocher de Palmer – Bordeaux, FR

3/23 – Sala Copérnico – Madrid, ES

3/25 – M.Ou.Co – Porto, PT

3/26 – Riquela – Santiago, ES

3/27– Bilborock – Bilbao, ES

3/28– Le Metronum – Toulouse, FR

4/1 – XOYO – Birmingham, UK

4/2 – KOKO – London, UK

4/3 – Band on the Wall – Manchester, UK

4/4 – Hangar34 – Liverpool, UK

4/5 – G2 – Glasgow, UK

4/6– Button Factory – Dublin, IE

4/8 – Thekla – Bristol, UK

4/10 – L’Aéronef – Lille, FR

4/11 – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, NL

4/12 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

4/13 – Botanique/Grand Salon – Brussels, BE

4/14 – Columbia Theater – Berlin, DE

