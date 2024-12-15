bby ivy – Closing Chapters

Norwegian-born, London-based singer-songwriter bby ivy is poised to become a defining voice in alt-pop. With over 340,000 Instagram followers and millions of streams to her name, ivy is captivating audiences worldwide with her raw lyricism, heartfelt storytelling, and magnetic authenticity. Her latest release, the seven-track EP Closing Chapters, cements her status as one of pop’s most promising rising stars.

A prodigy of a musical family, ivy grew up immersed in melody and performance. “I guess there was a part of me already as a young kid that felt so strongly about putting the music I had in me out to the world, and entertaining people with music the same way my dad, uncle, and grandpa always did,” ivy shares. This aspiration has guided her journey from her roots outside Oslo, through stints in Spain, Los Angeles, and London, where she’s crafted a deeply personal and emotionally resonant sound.

Closing Chapters is a transformative body of work that chronicles ivy’s emotional journey through heartbreak, betrayal, and eventual closure. The EP delves into themes of love and loss, inspired by the end of a significant relationship. “The tracks capture the raw, complex emotions that come with betrayal and healing. It’s deeply personal, but I hope it resonates with anyone currently experiencing heartbreak,” ivy explains.

The EP’s focus track, “With My Love,” is a poignant ballad showcasing ivy’s emotive vocals and lyrical depth. The piano-led production highlights her ability to translate vulnerability into captivating music, further solidifying her reputation as a talented independent artist. Entirely self-written, “With My Love” reflects ivy’s growth and her ability to connect deeply with listeners.

2024 has been a banner year for ivy, marked by significant social media engagement, powerful live performances, and heartfelt connections with fans. As she prepares to close the year with a final series of shows celebrating Closing Chapters, ivy is also setting her sights on 2025. This new era will usher in a bolder, more self-assured sound, signalling an evolution in her artistry.

“This EP feels like the closing of one chapter and the beginning of something new. 2025 will be about stepping into my power, embracing unapologetic confidence, and exploring new sounds,” ivy reveals. Fans can expect a dynamic and fearless transformation as she continues to shape her career on her terms.

Spanning genres like pop, acoustic singer-songwriter, and acoustic pop, ivy’s music showcases her versatility and exceptional talent. Her dedication to authentic engagement has cultivated a loyal fanbase, and with Closing Chapters, she’s set to connect with an even wider audience.

