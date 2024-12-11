VUKOVI – SNO

VUKOVI have released the video for their melodic new single “SNO,” which nods to the sound of ’90s alternative greats such as The Smashing Pumpkins and Garbage, whilst retaining VUKOVI’s unique identity.

The track is taken from their upcoming album, MY GOD HAS GOT A GUN, out January 24 via SharpTone Records.

Janine Shilstone comments, “‘SNO’ is a raw, emotional journey that captures the fragility and power of confronting your inner shadows. Vulnerability dancing with heavy-as-fuck guitars felt like the perfect soundtrack for an exorcism of trauma.”

#vukoviband