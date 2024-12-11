Victoria Canal –  2025 Headline Tour

Victoria Canal has announced a 2025 US headline tour in support of her debut album Slowly, It Dawns, due out January 17th via Parlophone / Elektra.

The tour kicks off February 15th in Washington D.C. before stops in Brooklyn, Boston, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. The Slowly, It Dawns Tour wraps in Seattle on March 23rd. Artist presale starts tomorrow, December 12, at 10AM ET ahead of the on-sale date on Friday, December 13 at 10AM (Presale pw: CALISOBER).

Canal’s forthcoming debut full-length album is the culmination of a lifetime of musical knowledge, experimentation and a fearless approach to her craft. The collection marks the start of a new chapter: a moment of newfound clarity about the artist she wants to be. Her 2022 EP Elegy found her working through grief, while 2023’s WELL WELL was the “wounded rebirth” that inevitably followed. With Slowly, It Dawns, she’s ready to step into the truest version of herself. “I’m trying to be honest and unapologetic about what I want to put out there, whether it’s wholesome, sexy, loud, quiet, if I’m being femme or masc; I don’t want to apologize for it.”

Slowly, It Dawns finds Canal embarking on a path that mirrors the unraveling of the human experience.

“Life does feel like the sun rising,” she shares of the record’s evocative title. “You come into the world with very little clarity on the way things are – everything’s a little hazy and confusing. Then, as you get older, your eyes adjust to what life is; it gets messy and complicated, then spiritual and expansive.”

Crafted over the past three years and recorded across London and Los Angeles, the album encapsulates this sentiment both musically and lyrically. From the sunlit indie pop of “June Baby” to the

Cuban-inflected rhythms of “California Sober,” and from the contemplative soundscapes of “Totally Fucking Fine” to the cinematic urgency of “Cake,” Canal showcases her remarkable range across 12 deeply revealing tracks.

Watch a live performance of Canal’s latest single “15%.

Victoria Canal Tour Dates

Feb 15 – Washington DC – Kennedy Center Free Series

Feb 16 – Morgantown, WV – Mountain Stage

Feb 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

Feb 22 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Mar 16 – San Diego, CA – Lou Lou’s

Mar 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

Mar 20 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe DuNord

Mar 22 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Mar 23 – Seattle, WA – Ballard Homestead

*all dates with support by Jackson Lundy

