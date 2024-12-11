Staring Problem – Don’t Tell A Soul

Chicago DIY gloomgaze band Staring Problem share a new single, “Don’t Tell A Soul”, from their forthcoming album Equinox.

The idea for Staring Problem was simple: a post-punk, no-wave project. For over 15 years, the band has existed in one form or another as an amalgamation of ethereal pop and goth with a dash of noise sprinkled throughout.

The current lineup is Lauren Owen, Michael Erickson and Andrew Jarosh. With the exception of “Don’t Tell A Soul” — an old song that was never properly released — all material on Equinox is new and collaboratively written by Owen, Erickson and Jarosh. Lyrics were penned by Owen and Erickson alongside two close friends of the band, Robert Komen and Jessica Beaty, the subjects touching on shifts in awareness for mental health, sociopolitical issues, environmental concerns and technology. The album was recorded in 2023 by Matt Russell at Altered States Studio in Chicago.

Equinox will follow in the footsteps of prior Staring Problem records and release via Modern Tapes on December 20th, 2024.

