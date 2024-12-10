Gigi Wilde – Who Knows Where The Time Goes

London-based multi-faceted artist Gigi Wilde reintroduces herself under a new name with a cover of Fairport Conventions ‘Who Knows Where the Time Goes’. – This soulful, mellow rendition marks an exciting new chapter in her musical journey, showcasing a sound that is both stirring and intimate.

‘Who Knows Where the Time Goes’ is available now on your streaming service of choice via APOLLO Distribution.

Speaking on the release, Wilde shares; “I had always felt connected to the song and the many different versions that came with it. It’s a song that’s lived so many lives with different musicians. For me the lyrics are defiant, delicate and deeply sad and I wanted to create something that really showed these in the music as well”.

Wilde’s version of the song is a beautiful and poetic reimagining of the beloved folk tune, capturing its timeless melancholy with a comforting warmth. Featuring a delicate arrangement of acoustic guitar and simple percussion, the track is centered around Wilde’s heavenly vocals.

As her first release under her new artist name, ‘Who Knows Where the Time Goes’ represents a bold step forward for Gigi Wilde, as she enters an exciting new phase of her career that promises to be full of rich, emotionally resonant music.

#gigiwmusic