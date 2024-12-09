Mha Iri – Leader of the Pack

Scotland’s techno chart-dominating powerhouse Mha Iri unveils her latest project to mark her new signing to [PIAS] Électronique – a series of four EPs themed around the four Elements. First EP, three-tracker Leader Of The Pack representing the element of Earth, is out now.

The release follows her latest five-date tour in Australia, including Eat The Beat Festival alongside Carl Cox, Chris Liebing, Lilly Palmer. Ahead, she’ll play Gashouder with Awakenings for New Year. Mha Iri’s 2024 releases on Drumcode, FOA and TRICK have made her assertive, hyper-speed brand of techno with melodic elements a key part of the scene in very short time.

The Elements theme: Mha Iri is very aware of her Scottish/Gaelic roots, including a ‘deep love for nature. This series of EPs reflects this connection. The four elements – Earth, Air, Fire and Water – provide endless creative interpretation, allowing me to express various aspects of myself as a person and artist’ she says. ‘I found this beautiful amethyst crystal cave in Scotland for the artwork—it felt perfect.’ The first EP, themed around Earth reflects her own grounded and down-to-earth approach in her personal life and career.

EP focus track “Go Hard” goes well hard with rampageous percussion, distorted morse code stutters, mighty breakdowns using doppler to twist the sonic knife as the drop approaches, and a funky male vocal riff – all of it full of hooks from sudden changes or omissions.

“Give You” ft. Argy (UK) keeps up the punishing pace with arp-y bass, a solid wall of beats, and higher, resonant vocal riffs, with melodic phases competing with ripped metal stabs in the breakdown.

Recent EP single “Leader Of The Pack”: hits the ground running with racing techno beats, hoover synth chords, and dark, no-prisoners spoken lyrics, while use of doppler FX and multiple stabs keep the vibe dynamic, urgent, relentless. Big breakdowns with siren-sound builds and deep-plunge drops complete the perfect dance fuel.

