Madelline – Uh Uh (Outside)

Madelline is on the rise as one of pop’s most daring and original voices. Crafting left-of-center lyrical bops that tackle heavy topics like life, death, and mental health, Madelline uses her witty lyricism and theatrical stage presence to captivate audiences with her blend of music, dance, and performance art – as much ‘catwalk’ as it is ‘cabaret’.

Her music has struck a chord online, leading to several viral moments across Instagram and TikTok, and earning her a dedicated following of nearly half a million monthly listeners. Most notably, her bilingual double-single “dopamine” has amassed over 15 million streams, while her dance pop anthem “I’m Only Here for the Beat” topped Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart at #1. Described as the love child of Lily Allen, Marina, Taylor Swift, with a spoonful of Ashnikko, Madelline brings a fresh, fun energy to pop that makes her live performances unforgettable.

Her new single “Uh Uh (Outside)” is an adventurous and bold track.

She shares, “This is a genre I affectionately refer to as “Mary Poppins core”. “Uh Uh (Outside)” blends whimsical elements of vintage musical theatre nostalgia I grew up on & bratty early 2000s pop a la the icons Gwen Stefani and Fergie. For the cover art I dressed up as Mary Poppins outside a club flying on my umbrella but with thigh high, lace up, 6 inch platform boots flashing out of my skirt.” Produced by Boy Blue (Natalie Jane, Sueco, Suki Waterhouse) the song is an ode to messy club nights and the desire to let your inhibitions go.

In the end Madelline encourages others to embrace their true selves. She shares, “Allow yourself to play and always remember that you can reinvent yourself at any given moment. Don’t let others put you in a box. Be weird. Be random. Be messy. Be sexy. Be multifaceted. ❤️”

