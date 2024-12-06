TEHYA – Spoons for Sweets

Hailing from LA via Seattle, the 24-year-old Filipino-Native American singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist TEHYA releases “spoons for sweets”

About the track, she says: “Spoons stems from such a hyper-specific memory of a man I met a while ago literally stealing a dessert spoon for me. Our acquaintance was fairly short-lived, but every moment with him was so full of life, curiosity, and playfulness. We rarely play anymore, as adults. His demeanor inspired so much in me. “spoons for sweets” dives into that light heartedness, as well as surrounding areas of my life, some more bittersweet than others, that the experience invoked.”

TEHYA is the latest superstar-in-waiting to join the lengthy lineage of alt-pop artists at Neon Gold Records, the celebrated independent label that first put out Charli XCX, Tove Lo, MARINA, Christine and the Queens, and many more.



Growing up in the Pacific Northwest in the crosshairs of her ancestral cultures; Cherokee, Filipino and Scotch-Irish, Tehya was heavily influenced by music and took after her father, a local legend funk drummer, from a young age. After leaving home at 16, she found her community in a Capitol Hill artist compound frequented by some of the biggest names in the Seattle underground rap scene. It was here she picked up production via osmosis, sitting in on sessions and teaching herself Pro Tools and FL whenever a room was going spare. She is self-taught across the board – playing guitar, keys, drums, and writing 100% of her toplines and lyrics – a self-made DIY popstar unbound by genre and ready for the spotlight.

