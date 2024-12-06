Milk & Bone – Baby Dreamer

Canadian duo Milk & Bone are thrilled to announce their new EP, Baby Dreamer, which will be released on January 17 via Nettwerk.

Milk & Bone, Laurence Lafond- Beaulne, and Camille Poliquin have created an electrifying, raw, and intoxicating new collection of music with Baby Dreamer. The tracks are perfect for late-night drives, emotional chaos, and provocative moments that fearlessly deep-dive into human connection with tinges of nostalgia. Overall, it’s sonically bold, vibrant, fun, and authentically playful while swirling in the feminine energy of empowerment and letting go.

To celebrate the news, Laurence and Camille are excited to share their third single, “FORGONE.” “FORGONE” will also be featured on the soundtrack of the videogame Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, which was scored by the duo. Prolific in the field of scoring, Milk & Bone has also signed the original soundtrack of the game Atom Eve, which was released last December.

Milk & Bone leans into a darker universe with this new track, which features an arpeggiated bass, mysterious voices, and 80s-like drums. “FORGONE” offers a darker and moodier atmosphere reminiscent of “Natalie,” one of the group’s most listened-to tracks. Accustomed to emotional high-wire acts, Milk & Bone presents the troubles of a young woman who finds herself in a state of limerence, in search of answers and caught with the fear of being left behind, of missing the boat. An infinite spiral of obsessive thoughts follows. “FORGONE” also comes paired with a stunning visual component directed by Gerardo Alcaine.

On the video, Laurence and Camille share, “When writing and producing the song with Micah Jasper, it instantly felt like it was set at night. There was something ominous about it, but it still felt extremely personal and driven. There were flashes of driving, of walking really fast, of dancing. Our previous videos had been mostly aesthetic and stoïc, so this feels like a breath of fresh air (quite literally, it was close to the freezing point on the night of the shoot). We’re so grateful to our director, Gerardo Alcaine, for bringing a vision to life to our team at Lighter Than Air as well as Summerhouse Productions. We did this with a very small team and are thrilled about the result.”

Gerardo Alcaine shares, “When I first listened to “FORGONE,” I was immediately immersed in a neo-noir, psychological thriller cinematic experience. When I spoke with Camille and Laurence, Camille mentioned that she would listen to this song non-stop while walking. She then shared a concept with me about two characters experiencing one night together but in entirely opposite ways. They wanted to explore the tension of withholding a secret from a friend, the shame of anticipating the truth’s revelation, and its emotional impact. This concept presented the perfect opportunity to create a video inspired by indie drama-thrillers. The video, starring Camille and Laurence, carries the viewer through a moment of unrelenting tension between the two characters. The goal was to recreate the feeling of our first experiences listening to the song.

In contrast to the slick visuals of their last album, we allowed ourselves to explore something rawer and grittier. I think people will love seeing Milk & Bone this way.”

