Kyra Machida – Shibuya

Today, emerging pop artist Kyra Machida drops her new single and visualizer “Shibuya” via Sound Factory Records/RECORDS/RCA Records

This marks Kyra’s second release coming after her debut single and visualizer “Connect” that dropped in October.

Both singles highlight her aesthetic of music that intertwines future pop vibes with various productions and beats, which are a perfect introduction to Kyra’s world and sound.

When asked about “Shibuya”, Kyra explains: “‘Shibuya’ captures the ebb and flow of a relationship, the tempo changes reflect the highs and lows, the complexity, and the beauty you go through during your relationship with someone. I’m a very visual creator, and the song draws from when I was in school, a classic forbidden teenage love story. We were caught holding hands outside Shibuya 109, where a lot of kids in Tokyo hang out. That moment of being sneaky and just truly enjoying the moment stayed with me, sparking the idea that shaped the entire track.”

Born and raised in Japan, Kyra signed with a Japanese label at 14 years old and after years of hard work and persistence, her journey brought her to Los Angeles to continue to pursue her goals and passion with her music. With musical influences such as Imogen Heap and Pink Pantheress, Kyra describes her sound as “a mix of R&B melodies, lush vocals, plush layering harmonies over drum and bass with electronic influenced production.” She’s done various campaigns early on in her career already for fashion and car companies including Converse, Skims, Nike Air Max, Mercedes Benz and more. Now with the release of music that represents her and her artistry, Kyra is ready to be at the top of everyone’s future pop playlists.

