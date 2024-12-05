Sky Ferreira – Leash

Today, quintessential alt-pop icon Sky Ferreira shares her first new track in over two years, “Leash” via A24 Music. The track marks Sky’s newest original song for a film as she wrote it for A24’s highly-anticipated upcoming film Babygirl, out in theaters on December 25, in which it is prominently featured.

“Leash” effortlessly fits into the Babygirl universe with sexy synth instrumentals and bold, brash, and occasionally unnerving lyrics. With lines like “bit my tongue and bled the truth / as I live and breathe, I’m dead to you,” electricity courses through the track. It channels the same pop ethos that put Sky on the map with her lauded 2013 debut album Night Time, My Time, with an evolved and more self-assured sound. The track was co-written with Jorge Elbrecht.

Babygirl stars a never-better Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, and Antonio Banderas. Written and Directed by Halina Reijn, the film tells the tale of a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.

#skyferreira