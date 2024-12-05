Cecilia Castleman – It’s Alright

Up-and-coming singer/songwriter Cecilia Castleman releases “It’s Alright (Nashville Session),” a hopeful track about new beginnings, independence and finding your groove. Soft and inspired melodies intertwine with Cecilia’s distinct retro-style guitar that conjures feelings of driving on the open road, in great pursuit of what life has in store.

Of the single, Cecilia comments: “it’s my restless, ‘get out, do your own thing, and everything will be okay’ song.”

Cecilia also announces her debut album record release showcase in her hometown of Nashville, TN. The show will take place at the famed Third Man Records’ The Blue Room on Saturday, January 25 at 8 PM. An exclusive record signing will follow.

Cecilia Castleman, her self-titled debut album, comes out January 24 via Glassnote Records.

