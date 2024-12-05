Bruses – Coma Party

The talented Tijuana-born artist and four-time Latin Grammy nominee, Bruses, presents her new single, “Coma Party” via RCA Records. Bruses has a unique ability to translate her personal thoughts and experiences into songs that resonate deeply with listeners. Inspired by her month-long medically induced coma after a car accident, this track captures one of the most transformative experiences of her life.

In “Coma Party” Bruses takes listeners into a raw, eerie and hauntingly poetic exploration of her medically induced coma, exploring the alternate universe her mind created during her unconscious state. This first level of her coma unfolds in a void-like abyss populated by dark, shadowy entities who question her presence in their world. Through lines like “I’ll be gone, so long…guess you’re invited to my coma party,” she captures the eerie and isolating experience of navigating an alternate reality, blurring the line between dream and consciousness. The haunting, industrial electronic sound blends underground dance, rave, and dark pop elements, crafted in collaboration with producers Nick Silvester, Alex Goose, and Rome.

This single is a continuation of Bruses’ introspective artistry seen in her previous release “I’m So Happy.” However, “Coma Party” goes even deeper into her psyche, “It took me many years to assimilate the trauma of being in a real induced coma. This track is not only allowing me to enter a side of my brain that I haven’t visited in a long time, but it is allowing me to heal a trauma in the only way I know how, which is by making art.” The visualizer, directed by Jared Malik Royal, brings Bruses’ experience to life. Set in the basement of an industrial building, the video shows Bruses standing in the center of a dark room with a faint beam of light dimming down on her. From the shadows, dark human-like entities emerge, observing her as they creep around and circle her in a chilling dance. This visualizer captures the eerie atmosphere Bruses lived during her coma, giving viewers an intimate vivid glimpse into her subconscious. “Coma party” is performed in English, a creative decision influenced by Bruses’ experience in the coma as she recalls hearing and understanding voices in English throughout most of her unconscious state.

#bruses_