Aisha Badru – The Sun Still Rises

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Aisha Badru has released her sophomore full-length album, The Sun Still Rises. Known for her ability to transform complex human experiences into simple and profound truths, Nigerian-American Aisha Badru’s music creates a path towards introspection, self-care, gratitude and healing.

Aisha says that much of The Sun Still Rises is devoted to the immeasurable power of stillness and reflection. “I’ve always sort of felt torn,” she admits, “between wanting to be someone who is very much a singer-songwriter and being recognized in the wellness space.” So today, she’s doing both. With each EP release since Pendulum, her full-length debut in 2018, this empath has been lovelorn, torn, and reborn. With The Sun Still Rises, she plays the part of sage, beckoning us away from darkness. “Yes, I’m an artist,” she continues. “But I’m very intentional about the music that I release: that it is medicinal, that it can soothe emotions. This album encapsulates the entirety of my growth.”

