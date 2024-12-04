Set to release their self-titled debut album on February 7th via Jagjaguwar, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory now unveil new single/video “Southern Life (What It Must Be Like),” following the lead single, “Afterlife.”

In conjunction, they also announce a 2025 North American Tour, on sale Friday, December 13th at 10am local time.

In Van Etten’s words “Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)” is about “trying to understand people with very different perspectives and backgrounds, while also trying to be compassionate towards our past, present, and future selves.” One of the first two songs written with the band in the desert at Gatos Trail in the Yucca Valley, the song materialized off the cuff following a rehearsal for the We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong tour. “After days of rehearsing the songs from the album and how to execute them live, I was getting tired of hearing myself. I didn’t want to over rehearse the songs to death. And so, for the first time ever, I asked if the band just wanted to ‘jam,’ play without it having to be something, to clear our heads,” Van Etten explains.



The video for “Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)” was shot, directed, and edited by Ethan Dawes, and features 35mm footage from the band’s recent surprise performance at the iconic Los Angeles concert venue The Viper Room.

Recorded with producer Marta Salogni at London’s The Church, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory presents an exhilarating new dimension of Van Etten’s sound and songwriting. For the first time, it was written and recorded in total collaboration with her band — Jorge Balbi (drums, machines), Devra Hoff (bass, vocals), and Teeny Lieberson (synth, piano, guitar, vocals) — and allowing her the freedom that comes from letting go. With Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, Van Etten deepens the discourse that animates so much of her timeless catalog, exploring what it is to be simply human. This is her genius – oblique, but also relevant and personal.

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory Tour Dates

Sat. Feb. 1 – Westerly, RI @ The United #

Mon. Feb. 3 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater #

Tue. Feb. 4 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony – First Home State Headline Show #

Fri. Feb. 28 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller *

Sat. Mar. 1 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan *

Sun. Mar. 2 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *

Tue. Mar. 4 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus *

Thu. Mar. 6 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *

Fri. Mar. 7 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

Sat. Mar. 8 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

Mon. Mar. 10 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *

Tue. Mar. 11 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *’Wed. Mar. 12 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *

Thu. Apr. 24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

Fri. Apr. 25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

Sat. Apr. 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

Mon. Apr. 28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

Wed. Apr. 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

Thu. May 1 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

Fri. May 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

Mon. May 5 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall ^

Tue. May 6 – Toronto, ON @ History ^

Thu. May 8 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

Fri. May 9 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^

Sat. May 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

Mon. May 12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

Tue. May 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall ^

Thu. May 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^

Fri. May 16 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^

Sat. May 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ^

Sun. May 18 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

Wed. May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

# with She Keeps Bees

* with special guest Nabihah Iqbal

^ with Love Spells

