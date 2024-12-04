Miya Folick – Erotica Veronica

Miya Folick announces Erotica Veronica, her new album due February 28th via Nettwerk.

On the self-produced album, Folick is both audacious and hauntingly profound. Erotica Veronica is her psychosexual, psychosensual masterstroke: a kaleidoscopic portrait of self-realization and integration. Nothing exemplifies this more than the album’s opener and lead single “Erotica,” released today with a cinematic video directed by Antonio Marziale.

“‘Erotica’ is a song about fantasy and pleasure – It’s not just about sex, it’s about a richness of experience, a playfulness, a connection, an open approach to each day. I think that we’re fed rules about what an appropriate fantasy looks like, especially when you’re coupled. Our culture is so puritanical in that way. But I think that it’s important for me to retain my autonomy of thought, and truthfully sharing my fantasies is an act of tenderness and intimacy,” Folick explains.

Under the song’s euphoric, springtime air, we catch a whiff of the dilemma that haunts the record. There is a partner on the receiving end of these confessions. The song and the album seem to wonder: what is the right thing to do when your desires are more complex than the narrow channel our culture allows? “The album is about being queer within a heteronormative relationship structure and within a heteronormative society, but it’s also just about desire and eroticism in general. I don’t think we give each other enough room to explore freely and figure out our own right paths,” she says.

The album features contributions from Sam KS (Youth Lagoon, Angel Olsen) as co-producer and drummer, Meg Duffy (Hand Habits, Perfume Genius), Waylon Rector (Dominic Fike, Charli XCX), and Greg Uhlmann (Perfume Genius, SML) on guitar, and Pat Kelly (Perfume Genius, Levi Turner) on bass.

