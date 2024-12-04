Luna Kills – Deathmatch

Rising Finnish alt-metal force LUNA KILLS are making waves with the announcement of their debut album DEATHMATCH, set for a worldwide release on April 4 via SharpTone Records. DEATHMATCH is a powerful collision of vulnerability and aggression that captures the chaos and conflict within the mind with unflinching honesty. The album’s raw and electrifying tracks delve into the complexities of mental health and the longing for escapism.

Following the success of their crushing debut single “slay ur enemies,” LUNA KILLS are keeping the momentum alive with the release of their second single, “sugar rush.” The electrifying track balances ferocious riffs with haunting melodies, capturing the exhilarating highs and devastating lows of chasing fleeting thrills.

The band explains, “‘sugar rush’ captures the drive to pursue happiness in the face of persistent self-doubt. Centered around the struggle to find happiness despite a constant sense of never measuring up, the song delves into the pressures of a world that demands overachievement and monetization of everything, ultimately draining the joy from passions that once gave life meaning.”



Reflecting on the song’s creation, the band adds, “At the time, before we started writing ‘sugar rush,’ we had been working on other songs for a long period of time and we felt really exhausted and after multiple failed attempts of trying to force ourselves to focus, we felt that we needed to reset our brain and mindset. ‘sugar rush’ became a powerful outlet for all that we were going through, a way to channel exhaustion and frustration with the pressures of perfectionism and constant productivity. The creative process itself almost became a form of catharsis, a reset, allowing us to confront those feelings directly and then transform them into something meaningful.”

