Hotwax –  Wanna Be A Doll

The UK’s HotWax – Tallulah Sim-Savage, Lola Sam, and Alfie Sayers – will release their debut album, Hot Shock, on On March 7th via Marathon Artists.

The LP’s 10 tracks explode with adrenaline-jolted anthems about abandoning fear and leaping boldly towards the future and were recorded with co-producer Catherine Marks (Boygenius, Wolf Alice) alongside Steph Marziano (Picture Parlour, Cassandra Jenkins), and also recorded with Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa. Today, HotWax share “Wanna Be a Doll” – the latest single from the new album which exemplifies the pulse of vulnerability that underscores the album. Sim-Savage says, “This is the first song we wrote for the album and we re-wrote it in so many different ways. And it ended up pretty similar to the first version, which seems to be how it goes. It’s a song where I am writing about myself from someone else’s point of view, being self aware of my bad, sometimes destructive, traits.”

Along with the single, comes another electrifying video from the trio. Watch the official lyric video for “Wanna Be A Doll,” created & edited by Sim-Savage and filmed by her along with Stewart Baxter.

HOTWAX TOUR DATES

Mar 3 – Music’s Not Dead, De La Warr Pavilion +

Mar 7 – Resident Brighton +

Mar 8 – Rough Trade Nottingham (Midday) +

Mar 8 – Rough Trade Liverpool (Evening) +

Mar 9 – Rough Trade Bristol +

Mar 10 – Vinyl Whistle Leeds +

Mar 11 – Rough Trade East +

Mar 12 – Vinilo Southampton +

Mar 13 – Truck Oxford +

May 31 – Temple Newsam Park, Leeds – Kaiser Chiefs All Dayer

#hotwaxbandd