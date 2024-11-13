Punchbag – Pretty Youth

Today, ferocious South London sibling duo PUNCHBAG unleash “Pretty Youth”.

A landmark moment for the new band, it’s their first recorded release following a year of blistering live shows across the capital and beyond. It arrives with the news they will play at The Great Escape festival in Brighton next year.

Colliding the raw unfiltered energy of punk with the overflowing ecstasy of pop, PUNCHBAG’s music wrestles with today’s tough realities. An explosive earthquake of excitable alternative pop, they strive for both catharsis and chaos as they preach messages of change, epiphanies and recovery.

PUNCHBAG say: “Pretty Youth is our first release after it being a stand-out track from our year of sweaty but intense and crazy fun live shows. The song is a blend of raw grit and pure sugar about our journey through erratic highs and gross lows of the idealised ‘coming of age’ experience!”

Like your favourite worst kept secret, whispers of PUNCHBAG’s knock-out performances at venues like The Windmill, Shacklewell Arms and The Social have been growing in volume since they played their first show.

Filmed at The Social, the visualiser for “Pretty Youth” captures some of that rapturous energy. “Pretty Youth” is a mission statement, the first of many anthems up their sleeve, it’s a call for action to embrace your inner rebellious spirit and take action.

