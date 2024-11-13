Polly Money – T-Shirt Nothing Else

Today Cornish-born indie pop artist and tour vocalist/guitarist for The 1975, Polly Money, has announced her new EP T-Shirt Nothing Else (out March 20th via coolOnline) with her latest single, “i’m not proud.”

She’ll be performing the new single and other songs from the upcoming EP at London’s Omeara on November 21st in support of Dora Jar.

“I’m not proud” rides on a quiet groove and explores the addictive complexities of guilt and desire in a relationship. With its smooth, intimate production, the track melds Polly’s sweet-as-honey vocals with a dreamy synth-laden soundscape, 70s-inspired retro keyboard and bouncing acoustic guitar. Effortlessly balancing vulnerability and boldness, “i’m not proud” is emotionally honest, reflecting the tension of fleeting attraction and lingering loyalty. Echoing with tastes of intimacy and bursting with infectious hooks, Polly’s soulful, longing lyricism invites listeners to reflect on the blurred lines between affection and temptation, capturing the internal conflict of wanting more while struggling with the weight of what’s already been built. Her ability to blend raw, relatable lyrics with elegantly innovative sonic textures sets Polly Money apart as a unique voice in the modern indie scene.

Polly says of the track:

“‘I’m not proud’ is all about playing around with the idea that music and lyrics can convey two different emotions and I love that. it’s bouncy and happy sonically, but also about having a naughty lil crush. It doesn’t take itself too seriously and we had a lot of fun recording it. It just sounds playful and out of all of my music it has some of my favourite moments in it.”

