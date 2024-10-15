Factory – Bloodline

FACTORY is a genre-defying collective reimagining the role women play in the industry by building community and pushing boundaries with artistic innovation. Founded by long-time friends and artists: Halima, Murielle, Von, and Sophie Hintze in 2022, FACTORY is coming in hot as the first entirely self produced, written, engineered and performed group of its kind.

Meeting at NYU Tisch’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, FACTORY initially started off as a weekly workshop to become each other’s creative partners – offering feedback on music, refining mixes, brainstorming media strategies and directing each other’s visual projects. An organic moment at one of their sessions together led to the making of their bass-heavy debut single “BLOODLINE” out today and they decided to use their collective voices to continue as a group – each bringing undeniable talent and ideas to the table.

“BLOODLINE,” is a song reminiscent of the early 2000s’ allure, as each member reclaim their power by overcoming trauma from familial wounds and relationships that no longer serve their purpose.

On the new song, FACTORY notes: “‘BLOODLINE’ was born from our personal transitions, with each of us writing verses based on our interpretation of the word. Together, we created a song that explores familial wounds, self-empowerment, and the rejection of romance for something truly worthy—marking the moment we fully embraced our creative process.”

SHOW DATES

10/25 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

11/16 – Mood Ring – New York, NY

#factorytakeover