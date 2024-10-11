Olivia Reid – Love Don’t Leave

NYC indie-folk pop artist Olivia Reid has released her latest single, “Love Don’t Leave,” the first song off of her forthcoming EP.

The EP, titled soft songs for the soul, is born out of Reid’s centering experiences in Poland’s countryside. “I wanted to write music that would lower my heart rate, that would calm my mind, and bring me back to earth,” she reveals. “And I don’t usually write love songs out of fear that I might accidentally diminish an experience so complex and beautiful into something cheesy or cheap. But this song.. this one felt real.” The result is a calm, sweetly described perspective on connection, depicting the simplest moments that make love feel deep and pure.

Produced by Olivia Reid and Brooklyn-based artist Tim Atlas, mixed by Daniel Neiman, and mastered by Jett Galindo (Colbie Caillat, Haley Reinhart) at The Bakery LA, “Love Don’t Leave” delivers poetic lyricism within modern, cinematic, and unique production textures Reid has become known for. And though joining the ranks of classic indie love songs, Reid’s take on love is a refreshing one. The song trades mentions of grandiose romance or passionate breakup-and-makeups to instead depict the sweetness of everyday gestures when one soul is looking out for another. Its message of “Love Don’t Leave” seemingly holds the listener’s hand, reassuring them throughout the story that things will be okay. It’s a type of love that makes the hard moments in life sting less. Towards the end of the song, the lyric, “My love, I hope you know, no matter where I go, I will be right home,” communicates that even if love physically leaves, there’s security and comfort in knowing it’s not running away. “Love Don’t Leave” describes a type of love that anyone can relate to – via unspoken signals of protection and care that span from romantic love to familial love and friendships.

