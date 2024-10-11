Meg Donnelly – By My Heart

Range Media Partners’ Range Music label, which is distributed through Capitol Music Group and Virgin Music & Artist Label Services, is thrilled to announce the signing of international star and Disney Channel alum Meg Donnelly. The artist is best known for acting in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and the hit original movie series Zombies, and eventually served as an Executive Producer on the latter.

Donnelly is hard at work on new music, and shares her latest single “by my heart” today.

Marking her first release with Range Music, Donnelly begins a new chapter with this single as she focuses on her music, and passes the Disney’s franchise ‘Zombies’ torch onto the next generation after six fulfilling years with the series.

#megdonnelly