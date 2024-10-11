Mabel ft Ty Dolla $ign – Stupid Dumb

Today sees Mabel share a brand-new single ‘Stupid Dumb’ featuring diamond-selling, global superstar, Ty Dolla $ign, out now via Capitol Records.

Recorded together in the heart of LA, ‘Stupid Dumb’ is a perfect fusion of Mabel’s crooning vocals and Ty Dolla $ign’s signature smoothness. Produced by Grammy nominated Tommy Brown, the sultry, carefree single showcases the duo’s electrifying chemistry as they trade raw, heartfelt confessions about losing control and being ready to risk everything for love. With its hypnotic production and irresistible percussion, the R&B track continues an exciting era for one of the UK’s brightest stars. The single is paired with a behind-the-scenes visual, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the magic behind the song’s creation.

Speaking about the single Mabel shared: “Stupid Dumb is about when you’re literally crazy about someone. I wanted to capture that euphoric feeling you get when that special someone is all you can think about. Working with Ty Dolla Sign on this record has been so special. I’ve been a huge fan of his for a long time and our recording session was definitely one of my favourites ever!”

