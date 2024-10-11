Hayes Warner – Zip

Today, pop star and singer-songwriter Hayes Warner released her edgy, electrifying new single “ZIP” via Glassnote Music LLC / Connection Music Publishing, as well as an accompanying official video that brings the single’s energy to life.

The second single released from Hayes’ forthcoming debut EP, “ZIP” captures the internal struggle of wanting to preserve emotional stability while grappling with the reality of a potentially failing relationship. Through her blissfully ignorant lyrics, ‘Can you sober up? And start pretending that we’re not at the start of the ending,’ Hayes asks her partner to spare her the details and live in blissful ignorance so that she may protect herself from the pain and anguish Hayes knows she would feel if she acknowledged the truth of the relationship’s inevitable. The official video, directed by Isabel Patel, brings viewers along for a defiant journey throughout Hayes’ hometown of NYC and is shot with a nostalgic, throwback lens.

“’Zip’ is about the emotional complexity of maintaining a relationship when faced with uncomfortable truths. It illustrates the conflict between the need for honesty and the desire to shield oneself from pain, opting for selective ignorance as a coping mechanism,” said Hayes Warner.

