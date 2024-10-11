Cat Matthews – October

Los Angeles-born Cat Matthews returns today with her new timely single “October,” the third single release from the rising newcomer this year. With gentle vocals, pedal steel, and a sweetly plucked melody, “October” which was tracked live on a 16-track tape machine and co-produced by Marshall Vore (Phoebe Bridgers, Maya Hawke, Christian Lee Hutson), is a gorgeous ode to the changing seasons.

Says Cat on the track: “I wrote October, in October, at a time when I was really sick with the flu and also still going through vocal rehabilitation. I spent a lot of time in isolation outside in my parent’s yard, watching oak and birch trees change colors and shed their leaves. It felt very symbolic; the trees went through a beautiful change and now they were bare, a pile of formerly orange, now brown, dead leaves at its feet. I remember feeling very lost in that season of my life–going through changes, unable to recognize the present tense, and mourning my recent past. I was trying to make sense of my change.”

24-year-old Cat Matthews thought she might never single again after a routine operation went awry and led to a trachea tear that rendered the singer mute for months. Written entirely in her head during her period of voicelessness, the singer-songwriter ushers in her next chapter with another gorgeous single that capture the energy and spirit of the Laurel Canyon-inspired music she grew up listening to. “October” follows the release of “Greener Pastures” and “Happiness is Sad,”

Cat Matthews Upcoming Tour Dates

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Permanent Records ^

10/22 – Anaheim, CA – The Parish at House of Blues *

10/23 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room at House of Blues *

11/15 – Pasadena, CA – Healing Force of the Universe

^opening for Ariella

*opening for Jade Bird

