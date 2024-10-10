The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Saya Gray – SAYA

Alex Teitz
Saya Gray by Jennifer Cheng

Endlessly talented sonic nonconformist Saya Gray reveals plans for her debut album SAYA, set for release on February 21, 2025 via Dirty Hit.

SAYA

She gives her listeners a preview with the project’s triumphant lead single, “SHELL ( OF A MAN )” out everywhere now.

Since her first project release, the critically-acclaimed 19 MASTERS, only a couple years ago, Saya Gray has become globally defined by the undefinable – an artist whose work is limitless, beguiling, intimate, exhilarating and truly unlike any other musician releasing songs right now. It’s easy to call something “one of one;” it’s harder to live it, breathe it, encapsulate it, and share it with the world: Saya Gray embodies that rarified space and invites everyone in.

Somewhat of a musical nomad, Saya bounds from genre to genre with a natural elegance, blurring the lines between them so seamlessly you don’t think twice. “SHELL ( OF A MAN )” draws from Country music, a sound that makes an appearance for the first time in Gray’s output, opening with a twang fueled guitar riff and vengeful lyrics, but is flipped on its head with sweet and airy vocals collaged a few times over. The resulting track is something that feels like a familiar breakup anthem, with resonant lyrics like “I’m still hung up on cobwebs,” but has what can only be characterized as a disjointed, uniquely-Saya melody that sets it apart from the rest.

About the project, Saya shares “I move fast. Transition quick, hit change! My documentations have barely kept up… My mind & body caught up for this album. I had to calm down for this record. I had to document the clean up. Remnants as I move from places, people & patterns we only have ourselves at the end of it all!”

