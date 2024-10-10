Saya Gray – SAYA

Endlessly talented sonic nonconformist Saya Gray reveals plans for her debut album SAYA, set for release on February 21, 2025 via Dirty Hit.

She gives her listeners a preview with the project’s triumphant lead single, “SHELL ( OF A MAN )” out everywhere now.

Since her first project release, the critically-acclaimed 19 MASTERS, only a couple years ago, Saya Gray has become globally defined by the undefinable – an artist whose work is limitless, beguiling, intimate, exhilarating and truly unlike any other musician releasing songs right now. It’s easy to call something “one of one;” it’s harder to live it, breathe it, encapsulate it, and share it with the world: Saya Gray embodies that rarified space and invites everyone in.

Somewhat of a musical nomad, Saya bounds from genre to genre with a natural elegance, blurring the lines between them so seamlessly you don’t think twice. “SHELL ( OF A MAN )” draws from Country music, a sound that makes an appearance for the first time in Gray’s output, opening with a twang fueled guitar riff and vengeful lyrics, but is flipped on its head with sweet and airy vocals collaged a few times over. The resulting track is something that feels like a familiar breakup anthem, with resonant lyrics like “I’m still hung up on cobwebs,” but has what can only be characterized as a disjointed, uniquely-Saya melody that sets it apart from the rest.

About the project, Saya shares “I move fast. Transition quick, hit change! My documentations have barely kept up… My mind & body caught up for this album. I had to calm down for this record. I had to document the clean up. Remnants as I move from places, people & patterns we only have ourselves at the end of it all!”

#sayagray