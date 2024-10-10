mxmtoon – rain

Today, acclaimed singer-songwriter mxmtoon treats listeners to new single “rain.” The song will feature on her upcoming third album, liminal space, out everywhere November 1st via AWAL.

A mellow, delicate track driven by precisely layered vocals and acoustic strumming, “rain” explores the bittersweet feeling of change and yearning for what you don’t have. The stripped-back instrumentation allows mxmtoon’s vulnerable lyrics to truly shine as she muses, “I said I’d go back home, but I don’t really know where to go.”

On the track, mxmtoon shares, “I thought I would live my whole life in California until I moved to New York in 2020. Four years later I was hit with deciding if I wanted to move back to my hometown, and initially I thought I would. ‘rain’ was about navigating the feeling of not being ready to give up what you just discovered. When I moved to the east coast my world expanded in ways I never expected to happen. Living in a different state was terrifying but it challenged me to grow and learn in so many ways that I never anticipated. I became a new person, and the idea of moving back to the west coast felt like sacrificing a version of myself I’d grown to love. It’s easy for people to romanticize what they don’t have, and no matter where I am in the world I’ll always miss the idea of a different place. If I was in California I’d always miss New York, if I was in New York I’d always miss California, and the cycle repeats.”

mxmtoon LIVE

11/15 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival

2/18 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

2/19 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

2/21 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

2/22 -Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

2/25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

2/26 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

2/28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

3/1 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

3/4 – Pomona, CA – The Fox Theater Pomona

3/6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

3/7 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

3/8 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

3/10 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

3/11 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

3/12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

3/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

3/22 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

3/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

3/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

3/26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

3/28 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

3/29 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

3/31 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

4/2 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

4/3 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

4/4 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

4/5 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

#mxmtoon