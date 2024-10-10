Elke –  Hide In Heaven

Nashville-based avant-pop artist Kayla Graningeris set to release her sophomore album Divine Urge on October 25 via Congrats Records.

Today, she shares “Hide in Heaven,” another exciting glimpse into her forthcoming record.

Elke spoke on “Hide in Heaven,” saying “I was on a mushroom trip years ago that taught me about my instinct to run away from people even if they aren’t dangerous. But people eventually stop looking for you, and that I needed to face.”

The new song follows last month’s single “Insect Song (feat. Carter Ace)” and “Enchanté,” along with its ethereal and unforgettable music video for the song directed by Bérénice Bear Eveno with creative direction by AJ Gibboney and production by Quinlyn Ulysses.

