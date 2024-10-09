Yumiki – Break Me Down

Yukimi releases her debut solo single “Break Me Down.” Best known to date as the lead singer of the Grammy-nominated Swedish band Little Dragon, the single marks the beginning of a new chapter in Yukimi’s career as a solo artist and the first taste of a larger body of work to come.

“Break Me Down” finds Yukimi showing an incredible display of growth and vulnerability. Co-written with Erik Bodin and Lianne La Havas, the collaboration is Yukimi’s first time writing and creating music with another woman, allowing her to fully express her feminine energy in an unguarded and personal manner. Fittingly, the song’s lyrics see her exploring inner strength during challenging life experiences. It’s a remarkable statement of intent from an artist opening a new phase of their career as a solo artist, but executed with the poise and intuition that comes from years of experience. “Break Me Down” is produced by Little Dragon bandmate Erik Bodin, playing on drums, bass and keys, with support from Lianne La Havas on Guitar.

The single is accompanied by a music video, directed by Fredrik Egerstrand.

The video was shot at Hovs Hallar and the same beach where Ingmar Bergman shot scenes for his film ‘The Seventh Seal.’ In the video, Yukimi reenacts the iconic scene with Death and the Knight at the exact position and framing as a tribute to the classic film. The music video was shot on the very last day of summer in the south of Sweden this year in the beautiful light and colors of September.

Starting in December, Yukimi will also be making her solo debut performance for the first time with live shows in New York, Santa Ana, Oakland and Los Angeles.

Upcoming Live Dates

12/02 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

12/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

12/06 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish

12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

