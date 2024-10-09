Wallice – Deadbeat

Today, singer-songwriter Wallice shares her new single, “Deadbeat,” from her debut album The Jester out November 15th via Dirty Hit.

A powerful, violin-driven track, “Deadbeat” allows Wallice’s powerful vocals to be front and center as she reflects on someone disappointing her time and time again. Her blunt, vulnerable lyricism truly packs a punch as she laments, “Heavy is the crown that you wear so proud, wish you were proud of me.”

“I wrote Deadbeat last October after a falling out with someone in my life. It is probably my most personal song to date – to be honest, it’s a very touchy subject that’s hard for me to talk about, but I am so proud of the vulnerability in this song,” says Wallice. “Using music to work through these emotions was a very cathartic process, and I think that feeling will resonate.”

The song is the fourth offering from Wallice’s upcoming album The Jester and follows singles “Heaven Has To Happen,” “The Opener,” shared with the announcement of the album, and “Gut Punch Love,” released last month.

“Heaven Has To Happen” is a confessional, intimate track about imposter syndrome, while “The Opener” details Wallice’s experience touring the world as an opener. Power-pop number “Gut Punch Love” further shows off her storytelling prowess, chronicling the story of Wallice’s mother searching for her missing fiancé in Japan. These tracks have given listeners an early look into the confessional songwriting and impressive instrumentations that listeners can expect from Wallice’s debut record.

