Little Moon – messy love

Today, Little Moon has shared the third single off her forthcoming sophomore album, Dear Divine, due out October 25th via Joyful Noise.

“messy love” weaves together a tapestry of orchestral strings, 8-bit synthesizers, and band leader Emma Hardyman’s 4-octave vocal performance for a stunning display of ornate, futuristic baroque pop.

“‘messy love’ is a raw piece of my heart, an anthem for the imperfect, absurd, and deeply human sides of romantic love,” shares Hardyman. “This song captures my own struggles with seeing the shadowy sides of myself reflected in my partner. I wrote it to honor these messy and insecure moments of love and to remind myself—and the world—that it’s okay to embrace the shadows within ourselves and our relationships. I believe true connection comes from gently witnessing and being gently witnessed in all our chaotic ways of being. “messy love” is my way of saying that love, in all its messiness, can still be profoundly beautiful and healing.”

The Provo, Utah-based avant-folk band led by Hardyman made waves last year, winning the 2023 edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest with a stirring submission of their explosive, ornately layered song “wonder eye.” Following the release of her 2020 debut LP Unphased, Hardyman set out to write a romantic album about her newlywed husband Nathan, but the universe had other plans. After Nathan’s mother tragically passed away—a loss made more difficult by the fact that he had just informed her of his plans to exit the church—Hardyman recalibrated her vision and started work on a love-as-grief, grief-as-love album titled Dear Divine.

To celebrate the album’s release, Hardyman will be taking Little Moon on a West Coast tour this November, kicking off in Salt Lake City, and heading through Park City, Boise, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Tour Dates:

11/7 – SLC, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/8 – Park City, UT @ The Cabin

11/9 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

11/12 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Brick & Mortar

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Barnsdall Gallery Theater

