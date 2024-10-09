Kim Gordon – Bangin’ on the Freeway

This year saw Kim Gordon release her highly acclaimed and envelope-pushing second solo album, The Collective. Today, the digital deluxe edition of The Collective has been released via Matador, along with the announcement of a physical deluxe edition set for release on December 13 via Matador. The limited edition, deluxe version of the vinyl record includes a 7” with the 2 bonus tracks housed in the LP sleeve and is pressed on silver vinyl.

The deluxe edition features two new songs, the previously released “ECRP” and new track “Bangin’ on the Freeway” which is accompanied with a video directed by Coco Gordon Moore.

Kim spoke on the new release and 2024 saying, “Feel like I’m just getting started! Thanks for all the love!”

KIM GORDON ON TOUR:

October 22 – Luxembourg City, LU – Den Atelier

October 23 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmartre

October 26 – Budapest, HU – House of Music

October 28 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz

October 29 – Bern, CH – Dampfzentrale

October 30 – Munich, DE – Muffatwer

October 31 – Brussels, BE – Bozar

November 2 – Malmo, SE – Plan B

November 3 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktyrkan

November 4 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan

November 5 – Gothenberg, SE – Pustervik

November 7 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who

November 9 – Ciutat Vella, ES – Mira Festival

November 11 – Lisbon, PT – Capitollo

November 17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital 2024

