Kim Gordon – Bangin’ on the Freeway
This year saw Kim Gordon release her highly acclaimed and envelope-pushing second solo album, The Collective. Today, the digital deluxe edition of The Collective has been released via Matador, along with the announcement of a physical deluxe edition set for release on December 13 via Matador. The limited edition, deluxe version of the vinyl record includes a 7” with the 2 bonus tracks housed in the LP sleeve and is pressed on silver vinyl.
The deluxe edition features two new songs, the previously released “ECRP” and new track “Bangin’ on the Freeway” which is accompanied with a video directed by Coco Gordon Moore.
Kim spoke on the new release and 2024 saying, “Feel like I’m just getting started! Thanks for all the love!”
KIM GORDON ON TOUR:
October 22 – Luxembourg City, LU – Den Atelier
October 23 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmartre
October 26 – Budapest, HU – House of Music
October 28 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz
October 29 – Bern, CH – Dampfzentrale
October 30 – Munich, DE – Muffatwer
October 31 – Brussels, BE – Bozar
November 2 – Malmo, SE – Plan B
November 3 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktyrkan
November 4 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan
November 5 – Gothenberg, SE – Pustervik
November 7 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who
November 9 – Ciutat Vella, ES – Mira Festival
November 11 – Lisbon, PT – Capitollo
November 17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital 2024
