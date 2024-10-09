The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Kim Gordon – Bangin’ on the Freeway

Alex Teitz
Kim Gordon by Danielle Neu

This year saw Kim Gordon release her highly acclaimed and envelope-pushing second solo album, The Collective. Today, the digital deluxe edition of The Collective has been released via Matador, along with the announcement of a physical deluxe edition set for release on December 13 via Matador. The limited edition, deluxe version of the vinyl record includes a 7” with the 2 bonus tracks housed in the LP sleeve and is pressed on silver vinyl.

The-Collective2

The deluxe edition features two new songs, the previously released “ECRP” and new track “Bangin’ on the Freeway” which is accompanied with a video directed by Coco Gordon Moore.

Kim spoke on the new release and 2024 saying, “Feel like I’m just getting started! Thanks for all the love!”

KIM GORDON ON TOUR:

October 22 – Luxembourg City, LU – Den Atelier

October 23 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmartre

October 26 – Budapest, HU – House of Music

October 28 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz

October 29 – Bern, CH – Dampfzentrale

October 30 – Munich, DE – Muffatwer

October 31 – Brussels, BE – Bozar

November 2 – Malmo, SE – Plan B

November 3 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktyrkan

November 4 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan

November 5 – Gothenberg, SE – Pustervik

November 7 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who

November 9 – Ciutat Vella, ES – Mira Festival

November 11 – Lisbon, PT – Capitollo

November 17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital 2024

