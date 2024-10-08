Noise for Now – Songs for Sex

Today, 501(c)3 non-profit organization NOISE FOR NOW in partnership with the Artist Rights Alliance announce SONGS FOR SEX, out October 18th via their recently launched label which is distributed worldwide through ADA.

Benefitting The National Women’s Health Network, the compilation features 16 exclusive tracks from Andrew Bird, Ella Vos, Erin McKeown, CAKE, Katie Malco, Kev Decor, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, My Brightest Diamond, Rett Madison, Robert Ellis, sym fera, Tanner Porter, Thao, The Album Leaf, Tift Merritt, and Trousdale.

SONGS FOR SEX is the brainchild of GRAMMY® nominated artist Tift Merritt – a response to the dangerous policies outlined in The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025. Executive Producers, Merritt and manager Victoria Roe enlisted the support of musicians to meet the moment, gathering songs that counter Project 2025’s shame and stigma around sex with songs of tenderness, anger, and defiant joy. “We all have stories about how these regressive steps backwards play out in our lives, and in the lives of people we love,” notes Tift. “I hope these songs open your heart to how important it is to stand up for bodily autonomy, reproductive freedoms, privacy and more love in the world no matter what it looks like.”

Trousdale notes, “‘How To Be 18’ tells the story of a young woman who has made the incredibly difficult decision to seek an abortion in a state where it is illegal to do so. While the political conversation around abortion in this country often centers on life-threatening circumstances, we wanted to focus on the more common reason women seek it: simply not being ready to bring a child into the world.” They add, “In addition to reproductive rights, Project 2025 targets the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and undermines protections for marginalized communities. We’re proud to be part of the fight for the basic human dignity that every person deserves.”

#noisefornow