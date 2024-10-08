Lily Seabird – Alas & Alas (Acoustic Versions)

Today, Burlington-based songwriter Lily Seabird has announced her signing to Lame-O Records, and shared plans to reissue her stunning 2024 album Alas, on vinyl for the first time alongside an intimate acoustic EP featuring two new songs and select tracks from the album.

Alas, and Alas, (acoustic versions) will be out November 15th, and alongside the announcement Lily has shared the previously unreleased single “Fuckhead.”

“I wrote this one when I was 16 and it felt great to sing on the day we recorded acoustic versions of Alas, songs,” says Seabird. “It was for my friend Emmi who I was in my first band with when we were in high school. We used to think we were really cool and badass for calling each other fuckhead. I haven’t changed the song at all or the title since I wrote it.”

Lily Seabird is currently on tour supporting Nilüfer Yanya as a member of Lutalo’s live band, and will return home just in time for a run of East & West coast dates alongside Margaux, Florist, and Trace Mountains.

LILY SEABIRD TOUR DATES:

Nov 11 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *

Nov 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s *

Nov 13 – Somerville, MA @ Warehouse XI *

Nov 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

Nov 15 – Burlington, VT @ Foam *

Nov 17 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church %

Dec 03 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s ^

Dec 04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

Dec 06 – Arcata, CA @ Miniplex ^

Dec 07 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside ^

Dec 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Digger s^

Dec 11 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ^

* w/ Margaux

% w/ Florist

^ w/ Trace Mountains

#lilyseabird