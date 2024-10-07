Kings Elliot – I Hate The Sun

Today, Swiss-British indie-pop sensation Kings Elliot has released the official music video for her latest single, ‘I Hate The Sun’.

An anthemic and poetic release, this track delves into the complexities inspired by Kings Elliot’s personal struggle with the pressure to feel a certain way simply because it’s a beautiful day. With a melodic and melancholic sound, it captures the intricacies of emotional authenticity, resonating deeply with listeners.

This new song is released ahead of Kings Elliot’s upcoming EP I’m Not Always Sad, Sometimes I’m Angry, which is set for release this November.

“As someone who’s always been drawn to fantasy worlds, I wanted the music video for ‘I Hate The Sun’ to feel like an escape—a dreamy, fairy-like wonderland where the line between reality and imagination blurs. The aesthetic reflects that longing to disconnect from the weight of the real world, creating a place where I find some peace, even if it’s fleeting.” – Kings Elliot

