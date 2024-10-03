Sleater-Kinney – This Time

Sleater-Kinney release “This Time,” the addictive new single from Little Rope Deluxe, an expanded version of their critically acclaimed eleventh album, out digitally on Nov 1st and physically on Jan 31st, 2025 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Little Rope Deluxe includes the previously released stripped back Frayed Rope Sessions, special live versions captured at The Forum in Melbourne and three brand new songs recorded during the original Little Rope album sessions including the previously released “Here Today.”

“‘This Time’ was the last song we wrote for the record and the last to get cut once we decided we preferred the evenness and succinctness of ten songs,” the band explains. “About a person reaching the limits of denial, ‘This Time’ exists on the thematic edges of Little Rope, an album wrestling with loss and its aftermath.”

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates:

October 4-6 – San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

October 5 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater * – SOLD OUT

October 6 – Tacoma, WA @ McMenamis Elks Temple ^

* w/ Oh, Rose

^ w/ ill peach

