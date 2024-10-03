Lunar Noon – Peripheral

San Francisco-based musician Michelle Zheng is the leader of Lunar Noon, a collaborative effort of instrumentalists in the Bay Area and around the world who make it possible for Zheng to tell a deeply personal story through music. Evading easy interpretation, Zheng’s musical world creates its narratives by intersecting contrasting genres, including classical, electronic, jazz, choral, and elements of Chinese folk.

Zheng emerges with another intimate tale in her sophomore album, A circle’s round. Set for a November 14th release, the 66 minute-long, 14-track record is a sonic journey through the singer’s meditative search for peace. Acoustically, this message takes on many forms. The sounds of water and forest that have surrounded Zheng’s life and upbringing along California’s coastline find their way literally into the music.

Today, Lunar Noon shares “Peripheral,” the latest single from A circle’s round.

On the track, Zheng and company deftly combine orchestral indie, and a palpable warmth that emanates from the underlying jazz elements and organic instrumentation.

Additionally, Lunar Noon will be playing an album release preview show in San Francisco on Friday October 25th at Noe Valley Ministry, and will feature a guzheng duet with Weishan Liu (who plays the traditional Chinese instrument on the album) and Anna Wong (her musical partner).

