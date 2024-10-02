Xandria – Universal Tales

German symphonic metal icons XANDRIA are about to chart new paths with their epic upcoming nine-track EP, ‘Universal Tales’, out on November 22, 2024, via Napalm Records!

This EP follows the success of their latest top 10 charting album (German charts), ‘The Wonders Still Awaiting’ (2023), which introduced an impressive new lineup featuring the fantastic Ambre Vourvahis, who stuns audiences with her vocal talent that blends elements of rock grit, operatic highs and even growls.

This fresh-sounding masterpiece highlights XANDRIA’s reinvention by elevating their trademarks to a new level, setting the bar for modern symphonic metal while presenting four brand-new majestic songs that showcase the band’s refined versatility and impressive intensity.

Today, XANDRIA unveils the new offering of the upcoming EP, “No Time to Live Forever”, together with a visually stunning official music video.

Driving drums and fast-paced riffs underscore the dramatic lyrics of the apparent loss of reason in the world and the rise of chaos. At the same time, the five-piece aligns with their signature sound of impressive orchestral interludes and the majestic operatic highs of vocalist Ambre.

XANDRIA on the new single “No Time To Live Forever”:

“You already know ‘Universal’ from our upcoming EP, and after receiving such overwhelmingly positive feedback from you, it is now time for ‘No Time To Live Forever’. If you loved the bombastic choirs and operatic vocals in ‘Universal’, you are in for a treat with this one… prepare for a ride!”

XANDRIA Live 2024/25

Double Headliner Tour w/ Sirenia

19.11.24 PL – Warsaw / Hydrozagadka

20.11.24 CZ – Prague / Storm

21.11.24 AT – Vienna / Viper Room

23.11.24 IT – Milan / Legend Club

24.11.24 CH – Pratteln / Z7

25.11.24 DE – Berlin / Cassiopeia

26.11.24 DE – Munich / Backstage Club

27.11.24 DE – Essen / Turock

28.11.24 BE – Kortrijk / DVG Club

29.11.24 DE – Hamburg / Headcrash

30.11.24 NL – Uden / De Pul

North American Tour 2025

XANDRIA as special guest for Delain

w/ Edge Of Paradise

07.03.25 US – Phoenix, AZ / The Nile

08.03.25 US – Los Angeles, CA / Whisky a Go Go

09.03.25 US – Sacramento, CA / Goldfield Trading Post

10.03.25 US – Portland, OR / The Bossanova Ballroom

11.03.25 US – Seattle, WA / El Corazon

13.03.25 US – Salt Lake City, UT / Metro Music Hall

14.03.25 US – Denver, CO / The Oriental Theater

15.03.25 US – Lawrence, KS / Bottleneck

16.03.25 US – Joliet, IL / The Forge

17.03.25 US – Detroit, MI / The Token Lounge

19.03.25 US – Columbus, OH / The King of Clubs

20.03.25 CA – Toronto, ON / Axis

21.03.25 CA – Montreal, QC / Fairmount Theatre

22.03.25 US – Cambridge, MA / Middle East

23.03.25 US – New York, NY / The Gramercy Theatre

24.03.25 US – Baltimore, MD / Soundstage

26.03.25 US – Atlanta, GA / Masquerade (Hell)

28.03.25 US – Dallas, TX / Granada Theater

29.03.25 US – Austin, TX / Come and Take It Live

