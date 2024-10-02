Xandria – Universal Tales
German symphonic metal icons XANDRIA are about to chart new paths with their epic upcoming nine-track EP, ‘Universal Tales’, out on November 22, 2024, via Napalm Records!
This EP follows the success of their latest top 10 charting album (German charts), ‘The Wonders Still Awaiting’ (2023), which introduced an impressive new lineup featuring the fantastic Ambre Vourvahis, who stuns audiences with her vocal talent that blends elements of rock grit, operatic highs and even growls.
This fresh-sounding masterpiece highlights XANDRIA’s reinvention by elevating their trademarks to a new level, setting the bar for modern symphonic metal while presenting four brand-new majestic songs that showcase the band’s refined versatility and impressive intensity.
Today, XANDRIA unveils the new offering of the upcoming EP, “No Time to Live Forever”, together with a visually stunning official music video.
Driving drums and fast-paced riffs underscore the dramatic lyrics of the apparent loss of reason in the world and the rise of chaos. At the same time, the five-piece aligns with their signature sound of impressive orchestral interludes and the majestic operatic highs of vocalist Ambre.
XANDRIA on the new single “No Time To Live Forever”:
“You already know ‘Universal’ from our upcoming EP, and after receiving such overwhelmingly positive feedback from you, it is now time for ‘No Time To Live Forever’. If you loved the bombastic choirs and operatic vocals in ‘Universal’, you are in for a treat with this one… prepare for a ride!”
XANDRIA Live 2024/25
Double Headliner Tour w/ Sirenia
19.11.24 PL – Warsaw / Hydrozagadka
20.11.24 CZ – Prague / Storm
21.11.24 AT – Vienna / Viper Room
23.11.24 IT – Milan / Legend Club
24.11.24 CH – Pratteln / Z7
25.11.24 DE – Berlin / Cassiopeia
26.11.24 DE – Munich / Backstage Club
27.11.24 DE – Essen / Turock
28.11.24 BE – Kortrijk / DVG Club
29.11.24 DE – Hamburg / Headcrash
30.11.24 NL – Uden / De Pul
North American Tour 2025
XANDRIA as special guest for Delain
w/ Edge Of Paradise
07.03.25 US – Phoenix, AZ / The Nile
08.03.25 US – Los Angeles, CA / Whisky a Go Go
09.03.25 US – Sacramento, CA / Goldfield Trading Post
10.03.25 US – Portland, OR / The Bossanova Ballroom
11.03.25 US – Seattle, WA / El Corazon
13.03.25 US – Salt Lake City, UT / Metro Music Hall
14.03.25 US – Denver, CO / The Oriental Theater
15.03.25 US – Lawrence, KS / Bottleneck
16.03.25 US – Joliet, IL / The Forge
17.03.25 US – Detroit, MI / The Token Lounge
19.03.25 US – Columbus, OH / The King of Clubs
20.03.25 CA – Toronto, ON / Axis
21.03.25 CA – Montreal, QC / Fairmount Theatre
22.03.25 US – Cambridge, MA / Middle East
23.03.25 US – New York, NY / The Gramercy Theatre
24.03.25 US – Baltimore, MD / Soundstage
26.03.25 US – Atlanta, GA / Masquerade (Hell)
28.03.25 US – Dallas, TX / Granada Theater
29.03.25 US – Austin, TX / Come and Take It Live
