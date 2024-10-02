Rachel Chinouriri ft Cat Burns – Even

Rachel Chinouriri today releases her new single “Even,” featuring Cat Burns, via Elektra.

A collaboration between two of the UK’s most exciting breakout talents, the song allows the two artists to explore their personal experiences relating to identity as young Black British women. Friends as well as collaborators, the pair first met at BRIT School, and this year both released their debut albums to widespread acclaim.

Of the meaning behind “Even,” Rachel shares: “‘Even’ is about the injustice black and POC people feel with identity in a world that can treat them foreign. Sometimes it feels like no matter what we do to fit in, we have to work twice as hard to take one step forward.

The limitations that black people have had to go through are something every black person has to accept at some point but this song questions how far we need to take it and it questions why these things happen to us.”

Cat adds: “I felt honoured when Rachel asked me to jump on this beautiful song, it felt real and authentic because we genuinely have supported eachother since we were in school together! I hope people listen to our hearts with this one and understand our experience even more.”

Rachel Chinouriri live dates

2024

Friday 8th November – Globe – Cardiff, UK – SOLD OUT

Sunday 10th November – Gorilla – Manchester, UK – SOLD OUT

Tuesday 12th November – Oran Mor – Glasgow, UK – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 13th November – O2 Academy 2 – Birmingham, UK – SOLD OUT

Thursday 14th November – The Old Market – Brighton, UK – SOLD OUT

Saturday 16th November – Kentish Town Forum, London UK – SOLD OUT

2025

Monday 3rd March – 3Arena – Dublin, IE*

Tuesday 4th March – 3Arena – Dublin, IE*

Thursday 6th March – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK*

Saturday 8th March – The O2 Arena – London, UK*

Sunday 9th March – The O2 Arena – London, UK*

Tuesday 11th March – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, UK*

Thursday 13th March – Co-op Live – Manchester, UK*

Friday 14th March – Co-op Live – Manchester, UK*

Sunday 16th March – Accor Arena – Paris, FR*

Monday 17th March – Accor Arena – Paris, FR*

Wednesday 19th March – Uber Arena – Berlin, DE*

Saturday 22nd March – ING Arena – Brussels, BE*

Sunday 23rd March – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL*

Wednesday 26th March – Unipol Forum – Milan, IT*

*supporting Sabrina Carpenter

