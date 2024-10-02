Morgan Saint – Hope You Find What You’re Looking For

Morgan Saint releases another stellar new track today, the heartbreaking yet hopeful “Hope You Find What You’re Looking For,” written, and produced by Morgan alongside her collaborator and wife Carley Ridersleeve.

Speaking about the new track, Morgan reveals, “Hope You Find What You’re Looking For” is a very personal song to me. It’s about watching someone you love go down a dark path and not having the power to deter them. It was written, produced, and all instruments were played by myself and my wife, Carley Ridersleeve, in our home studio. We started making this song in 2021 and it’s had many iterations. Making music on my terms has given me the time and space to nurture each song and grow with it. It’s cool to listen back to earlier versions and hear how much the song and I have matured from start to finish.”

The song is paired with an official music video, directed, produced, and edited by Morgan and Carley, with styling by Morgan Saint.

