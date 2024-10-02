Madi Diaz – Weird Faith Deluxe Edition

Madi Diaz released Weird Faith earlier this year and today announces the album’s deluxe edition, out October 25th via ANTI-

“This deluxe edition is an ode to the era of Weird Faith. Some of the demos capture the magic of the moment they were written that will never happen quite the same way ever again. It feels so important to honor those moments.” Diaz explains. “There’s a rawness to the energy the second a song is finished and sung. I try to touch that feeling every time I perform — the feeling that there is still something new here, a lesson or an unlocking. I hope these demos show what these songs unlocked for me, and maybe they might unlock something in you too.”

“Worst Case Scenario” is a gritty indie-folk track that keeps the emphasis on Diaz’s emphatic delivery and words. Of the lyrics, she says: “Sometimes when I’m afraid, I test out a theory I’ve made up in the last few years: Life has never completely gone the way I imagined it would go (for better or worse). From time to time, I find myself daydreaming up scenes and playing them out in my mind, thinking if can get ahead of it all by thinking of the worst and how I’d survive it, then maybe it won’t actually happen. This song was my prevention plan against what I imagined would be the worst possibilities playing out.”

Madi Diaz Tour Dates:

Fri. Nov. 8 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall %

Sat. Nov. 9 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

Mon. Nov. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre %

Tue. Nov. 12 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park %

Thu. Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium %

Fri. Nov. 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium %

Mon. Nov. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair %

Tue. Nov. 19 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena %

Wed. Nov. 20 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds %

Fri. Nov. 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre %

Sat. Nov. 23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater %

Mon. Nov. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium %

Sat. Mar. 22 – Sun. Mar. 23, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Folk Fest @ The Bellwether

% supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise

