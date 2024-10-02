Lacuna Coil – Sleepless Empire

Italian metal titans LACUNA COIL announce their 10th studio album, Sleepless Empire, their first collection of new songs since 2019’s Black Anima, with their new single ‘Oxygen’.

The new song comes with a mesmerising new music video, filmed in Latina and directed by Daniele Tofani, that shows singer Cristina Scabbia in the lead role.

Cristina Scabbia commented on the track and her experience filming the video:

“’Oxygen’ is a powerful exploration of emotional struggle and inner conflict. The lyrics convey a sense of drowning in a toxic environment, both literally (in the video) and metaphorically, where attempts at salvation, represented by “oxygen” are somehow futile. This song encapsulates the feeling of struggling to break free from what holds us down, when the journey is filled with difficulty. It’s a raw anthem of vulnerability, resilience, and the courage to face what seems insurmountable. Having to stay in the water for so many hours during the video shoot was cathartic for me, the realisation that the pleasant sensation of floating could in an instant become dangerous and deadly if I wasn’t careful was very fitting with the song’s theme.”

It truly is friendship season for LACUNA COIL: Following their features with Ash Costello and Randy Blythe, the band heads out to the UK and Ireland with special guests and friends Blind Channel from Finland.

15.10 – Limelight, Belfast

16.10 – Academy, Dublin

18.10 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

20.10 – Academy, Manchester

21.10 – SWG3, Glasgow

22.10 – KK’s Steelmill, Wolverhampton

24.10 – Rock City, Nottingham

25.10 – Roundhouse, London

26.10 – O2 Academy, Bristol

#lacunacoilofficial