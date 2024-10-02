Kyra Gordon – F U Cancer

Singer-songwriter Kyra Gordon releases her powerful new single ‘F U Cancer,’ a raw, anthemic rock opera inspired by the emotional journey of battling cancer. Timed to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the song was initially written for Gordon’s best friend but took on a profound personal meaning when Kyra herself was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

“I started writing ‘F U Cancer’ for my friend while she was going through chemo, trying to make her laugh,” says Gordon. “After sharing it at a few concerts, I knew it wasn’t finished. Then when I received my own diagnosis, I turned to songwriting to process the shock, and that’s when I decided to complete the song. It became my way of telling cancer to go f!@# itself. Producing it myself for the first time felt like the best way to take full creative control.”

‘F U Cancer’ taps into the spectrum of emotions cancer evokes—from humour and rage to grief and resilience. “I wanted this song to hit beats of humour, anger, and raw sadness,” Gordon explains. “Cancer has touched everyone on some level, and I wanted to give listeners permission to feel all of their feelings. Throughout my treatment, I’ve experienced everything from sorrow to hysterical laughter, and I wanted to capture that emotional journey in this song.”

The track is the sixth single from Gordon’s upcoming album, Traveler, and stands out for its cathartic, live-recording energy.

To further support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Gordon is inviting fans to participate in a crowdsourced music video for ‘F U Cancer.’ Fans and community members are encouraged to submit a short video of themselves flipping the bird, showing their solidarity in the fight against cancer. Submissions are due by October 11, 2024.

