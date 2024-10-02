Ireland Music Week

Dublin, Ireland

October 1-4, 2024

Ireland Music Week is celebrating 22 years. This event is both showcases of new and emerging artists, as well as known favorites. In addition there is a music conference for artists to “learn and develop their craft, and create new opportunities with agents, labels, bookers, music supervisors, and services from all over the world.”

Ireland Music Week is run by First Music Contact and funded by Culture Ireland and The Arts Council

Affection to Rent – British-Irish ethereal grunge band with dark folk melodies.

#affectiontorent

Daughter Of A Drum – Daughter Of A Drum is the creative alias of Aoife McAtamney, a critically acclaimed multi-talented artist known for offering captivating performances that blend song and contemporary dance. This year Aoife boldly enters recording, offering audiences a new dimension to her art and the thrilling opportunity for fans to bring her music home.

#daughterofadrum

I Dreamed I Dream

I Dreamed I Dream are a five-piece band from Cork. Their sound has been described as an existential Leeside hellscape, taking in elements of post-punk, dreampop, Sean-Nós and 60s girl groups, to scratch the surface.

# i_dreamed_i_dream_

Patricia Lalor

At just 18 years old, Patricia Lalor is poised to become the next sensation in music.

#patricialalor_

THEO

Artist and producer THEO, hailing from Dublin but now based in London, blends smooth soulful sounds with her chaotic energy to get you in your feels.

#theomusic_